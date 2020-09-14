Charges possible after 4-year-old boy accidentally shoots grandmother in Erwin

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 4-year-old boy shot his grandmother after he got ahold of a gun in the family RV Sunday afternoon in Erwin, police say.

The incident was reported around noon at the Carlie C’s IGA grocery store at 801 S. 13th St., according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson.

A family heading back home to the Richmond, Virginia area was traveling through North Carolina at the time.

Some family members went into the store, but others, including the boy and his grandmother, stayed inside the RV, Johnson said.

The boy found the gun and as the grandmother saw him with it, she approached him and the gun fired, according to Johnson.

The 50-year-old grandmother was hit in the abdomen. She was taken to a nearby trauma center for treatment and was in stable condition Monday afternoon, Johnson said.

The grandmother’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, he said.

The family is cooperating with the investigation, which is still underway, Johnson said.

Charges are possible, he added.

