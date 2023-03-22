SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sanford Police Department announced the arrest of a man after a six-month-old died after being admitted to First Health Hospice Care in Moore County.

On Jan. 3, 2023, Sanford Police said they received a report from UNC Hospital at Chapel Hill about a 4-month-old boy who was admitted with severe traumatic injuries to the head, neck and spine. Police said detectives determined those injuries stemmed from abuse.

The baby was put on life support at the hospital.

Drake Hamilton Conrad, 29, of Sanford was initially charged with felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. That charge has now been upgraded to first degree murder after the now six-month-old baby died.

Conrad was arrested on Wednesday for first degree murder. He was taken before a Lee County Magistrate where he was placed in the Lee County Jail under no bond, according to Sanford police.

Cassandra Lee Conrad, 34, of Sanford was arrested and charged with felony child neglect resulting in serious injury in January.