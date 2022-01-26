Charles Ray Finch, who spent more than 40 years in prison for wrongful murder conviction, dies at 83

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Charles Ray Finch, a man who spent more than 43 years in prison for a wrongful murder conviction before being freed in 2019, died this week at 83 years old, the Wilson Times reported.
According to his obituary, Finch died Monday at UNC Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro.
Gov. Roy Cooper pardoned Finch in June 2021. It made him eligible under North Carolina law to seek compensation for his wrongful conviction and time served. The law allows for $50,000 for each year of imprisonment with a cap of $750,000.
No details on a funeral service have been announced.