Charlotte microbrewer charged with embezzling $92,000 in state sales tax

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state revenue department says a Charlotte microbrewer from Florida embezzled more than $92,000 in sales tax over three years.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue said Matt R. Coben, 61, of Boynton Beach, Florida, was charged Tuesday with three counts of embezzlement of state property.

He was placed under a $50,000 bond and is due in Wake County District Court on Wednesday.

Coben was the managing member of 7 Branches LLC, which did business in Charlotte as Growler USA, a microbrewery and restaurant. Arrest warrants allege he assisted, or aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply and convert to its own use $92,182 in state sales tax from January 2016 through January 2019.

Filings indicate 7 Branches was dissolved in October 2019.

The warrants say Coben was under a duty to collect, hold in trust and remit state sales taxes to the department. The charges were the result of an investigation by a special agent in the department’s criminal investigations section.