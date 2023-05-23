CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A brief vehicle chase overnight Monday ended in a collision with a Moore County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and a West End man in jail.

It all started when deputies responded to suspicious activity in Seven Lakes North. While investigating, a vehicle was seen by deputies leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

After a brief vehicle pursuit, deputies said the driver intentionally collided with a patrol vehicle. The crash ended the pursuit and resulted in the suspect being apprehended without further incident.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle resulted in a seizure of psilocybin mushrooms and drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

Avery Austin Ebert, 28, was arrested and charged with:

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest,

Felony Assault With a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official,

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance,

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

Injury to Personal Property,

Driving while Impaired,

Driving while License Revoked,

Speeding,

Reckless Driving to Endanger,

Resisting Public Officer, and

Fail To Stop At a Stop Sign.

Ebert is currently being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $175,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on June 14.