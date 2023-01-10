CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A police pursuit involving a missing teen and their non-custodial father ended in a serious crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Locust Police Department.

Police said the incident began just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after a person reported a potentially stolen vehicle traveling toward Locust.

Additional information was given, stating that a missing and endangered 17-year-old was inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Locust Police officers spotted the vehicle and said it ran a stoplight at the Main/Central intersection.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver began to flee at a high rate of speed.

Police said officers attempted to deploy a “stop stick” on the vehicle, but it was unsuccessful.

A Locust Police officer continued to pursue the vehicle on Albemarle Road and into Charlotte.

Police said that around Faulconbridge Road, about 17 miles from where the pursuit began, the vehicle lost control while attempting to allude the officer and struck a tree off the roadway.

Authorities confirmed that the missing and endangered teen out of Moore County was in the vehicle. They suffered minor injuries and was expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle, who investigators said they believe is the teen’s non-custodial biological father, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Locust Police said would pursue felony flee to elude and any other applicable charges against the driver, whose name was not released.