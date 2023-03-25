ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A chase late Friday night ended in a crash and a DWI charge, among others, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:50 p.m., deputies said a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was on US-64 when he saw a SUV heading westbound near the 471 mile marker.

He said the driver was struggling to maintain lane control, so he initiated a traffic stop.

When he approached the vehicle, the trooper said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol and asked the driver to step out for a DWI investigation.

The driver fled the traffic stop in his vehicle, which initiated the chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the chase ended at the “T” intersection of NC-97 and SR1278, where the driver’s vehicle hit a guardrail.

They said the driver got out and fled on foot, and deputies assisted the trooper in the chase.

NCSHP arrested the driver and identified him as 26-year-old Vince Allen Stewart Jr., of Rocky Mount.

Stewart Jr. was charged with felony flee/elude, DWI, reckless driving and numerous other charges.

He was taken to the Edgecombe County Jail under a $2,500 secure bond.

“If you decide to run in Edgecombe County, you will be caught; PERIOD,” Edgecombe County Sheriff C. Atkinson warned.

NCSHP trooper and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy who were involved in the chase (Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)