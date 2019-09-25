Chatham Community Library book sale starts Thursday

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Book lovers rejoice!

The Friends of the Chatham Community Library’s Fall Book Sale is back.

More than 18,000 items for sale include histories, biographies, mysteries, fiction, art, cooking, home and hobby, classics and curiosities, self-help, spirituality, children’s books, CDs and DVDs.

It all starts Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Chatham Community Library, located at 197 NC Highway 87 N in Pittsboro.

All funds raised benefit programs, equipment and materials for our Chatham County library.

Book sale hours

Thursday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more info, click here > friendsccl.org

More headlines from CBS17.com: