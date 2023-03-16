PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County authorities are looking for a 65-year-old man who has been reported missing for more than a week.

The county’s sheriff’s department on Thursday said they are looking for Kenneth Wayne Anders of Goldstone.

His father, R.V. Anders, told authorities his son had not been seen since March 8, and was most recently spotted in the Carthage and Carbonton areas.

The elder Anders says he learned three days later that his son’s car, which contained his personal items, had been towed to a garage after it was left at another home. He retrieved the vehicle, but did not report Kenneth Anders to be missing.

He is described as a white man who is about 5-foot-8, 200 pounds, has multiple tattoos and was last seen in camouflage clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Shelby McGrath at 919-214-2594.