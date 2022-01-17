Chatham County cancels school Tuesday over potential for unsafe road conditions

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Chatham County School will be closed Tuesday due to the potential for unsafe road conditions, the district announced Monday afternoon.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution, according to school system spokesperson Nancy Nykle.

Information about makeup days will be announced later.

Sunday’s winter storm created a mess on roads across North Carolina. The state highway patrol responded to nearly 1,000 calls, including one in Nash County that killed a Myrtle Beach couple.

The CBS 17 Storm Team is tracking a system that could bring another round of winter weather by the end of the week.