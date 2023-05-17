RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chatham County man tried to defraud an insurance company by claiming his ring was stolen, according to the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

The NCDOI said Jonathan Bowers, 47, is accused of trying to receive $2,300 from USAA Insurance on March 17 by listing a ring he previously pawned with other personal items he said were stolen while he was on vacation.

Bowers was charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.