PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The first case of monkeypox in Chatham County has been confirmed, officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.

No additional information was released, including the patient’s location, to protect that person’s privacy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 24,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States as of Thursday.

A total of 566 cases have been reported across North Carolina, according to the NCDHHS.

Health officials say monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.

They say anyone can get monkeypox.

Primary symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Respiratory symptoms (e.g., sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

Chatham County says vaccines are available in limited supply, at no cost, for people who meet the following criteria:

Individuals with known or suspected exposure to monkeypox.

Anyone who had close contact in the past two weeks with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

Gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who are sexually active

People who have had sexual contact with gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals in the past 90 days.

People living with HIV, or taking medication to prevent HIV (PrEP), or who were diagnosed with syphilis in the past 90 days.

Anyone who meets the criteria is asked to call the Chatham County Public Health Department clinic at 919-742-5641 to learn more about a vaccine and to schedule an appointment.

For additional options and more information, click here.