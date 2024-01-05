Staff Sgt. Chris Burger (left) and Deputy Andrew Gray (right) were awarded “Exemplary Employee of the Month” by Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson (center). Photo from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two deputies in Chatham County this week were awarded for defusing a crisis after a man said he wanted to get into a shootout with law enforcement.

The mid-November incident was first reported when Chapel Hill police reported that a man who claimed to be armed was driving toward the county, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the incident “intensified” when the man stopped his car near a home with a family inside after first briefly stopping near the Haw River Bridge.

Two deputies used “effective dialogue” and “de-escalation tactics” to defuse the “potentially catastrophic situation,” according to the news release.

“Their response to a recent distress call highlighted their courage, professionalism, and adept crisis management skills,” officials said in the news release.

The man was later taken to receive emergency mental health evaluation and treatment.

Photo from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff Sgt. Chris Burger and Deputy Andrew Gray were awarded “Exemplary Employee of the Month” by Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson

“Their quick and calculated actions ensured the safety of the community, including the innocent family inside the residence,” officials said.

Throughout January, the two deputies will wear special gold “Exemplary” badges in recognition of the honor.