Chatham County deputies investigating racist letter found at local restaurant

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – Owners of a new restaurant in Chatham County say a racist letter left at their business isn’t a hoax.

A&I’s Chicken Shack recently opened near Siler City – even posting a video of its ribbon cutting to Facebook on July 16.

On Wednesday, the restaurant posted to its Facebook page a photo of a note left A&I’s.

“A (expletive) has no place in our town,” it began.

“White folks will not let a (expletive) come into our town and succeed,” it said.

The note left for the soul food restaurant also referenced re-electing President Donald Trump. It was signed, “WHITE NATIONALISTS.”

CBS 17’s Michael Hyland went to Siler City on Friday where he spoke with Andre Chaney, who owns the restaurant.

“For my employees to see that, to see the frustration and anger in me. We wanted people to know what we got, and that we’re not going anywhere,” Chaney told Hyland.

(Courtesy of A&I Chicken Shack via Facebook)

Chaney insists the letter is legitimate.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to CBS 17 that deputies are investigating and have been at the restaurant every day since the letter was discovered.

Sheriff Mike Roberson has eaten at the restaurant in recent days to show his support.

