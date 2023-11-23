BEAR CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — Last Friday, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Lacy rescued two deer from a swimming pool.

On Nov. 17 at 8:30 p.m., Lacy was dispatched to “handle an unusual call” at a Bear Creek residence, where two deer leapt into an above-ground swimming pool and could not escape on their own.

“This one was a first for me,” said Lacy, who joined the Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Resource Center in January.

The pool was about six feet deep and was not only an obstacle for the two deer, but it was a challenge for Lacy. Once Lacy arrived at the scene, he was able to assess the situation and came up with a strategy to help the animals safely escape.

To help the deer escape, Lacy placed one end of an aluminum ladder in the swimming pool to position the other end on the pool’s edge to form makeshift steps.

A few minutes later, the buck utilized the ladder to free himself from the water and clear the pool’s confines. The buck then ran off into the woods.

However, the sheriff’s office said the doe was more hesitant. Lacy then retrieved a lasso from his vehicle. The sheriff’s office said “with skill and patience,” he safely lassoed the doe to guide her to the pool’s edge to help her out of the water.

Deputy Lacy lassoes a deer from a swimming pool. (Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

A deer was rescued from a swimming pool. (Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

The successful rescue showcased the commitment and adaptability of the members of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office in handling unexpected and unique situations.

“You never know what you’re going to see or run into,” John good-naturedly observed of the diverse and unpredictable nature of law enforcement and animal control duties. “This was definitely one of the more unusual calls.”