Chatham County educator hopes to close achievement gap with new charter school

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — For nearly two decades education has been a part of Valencia Toomer’s life.

The Chatham County native, administrator and mother is now embarking on a dream that she said, when you look at the numbers, only makes sense.

“It’s the data. It is the data that is so glaring. Particularly for our Black and brown boys. In Chatham County alone, the achievement gap is 30-40% different for our Black and brown boys compared to the white majority,” Toomer explained.

It is why Toomer started the School of the Arts for Boys Academy, also known as SABA.

It’s a charter school based in Chatham County and focused on using the arts and culturally responsive teaching to empower Black and brown boys.

“In the state of North Carolina there are five art forms. It’s your visual, your music, theatre, dance. But your fifth is media. Boys are into coding and STEM and science,” Toomer said.

She said teachers will be trained on how to integrate the arts in subjects like math and science and said the school already has partnerships with North Carolina A&T State University and North Carolina Central University to obtain student teachers.

“We are relying heavily on social media. We have yard signs out. We are in the area of barbershops, salons and grocery stores. We are putting up fliers. I speak at church functions, but right now it’s a matter of everything that we do on the publicity side, but word of mouth at this point,” Toomer said.

While she said there are challenges due to the pandemic, the school is set to enroll more 100 boys by March.

Whether it’s virtually or in-person Toomer plans to open SABA this fall free of charge for families.

Toomer also said SABA has already received approval from the charter school advisory board locally and now they are waiting for approval from to the state board.

She is also putting on a fundraiser golf tournament at Chapel Ridge in March.