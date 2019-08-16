Chatham County GOP raffling off assault-style rifle, pump-action shotgun at candidate forum

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Republican Party will be raffling off an assault-style rifle and pump-action shotgun at their 2020 candidate forum in September, according to the organization’s website.

The candidate forum, which is being held Sept. 10 at the Barn at Fearrington Village, will allow voters to hear from more than a dozen candidates for statewide office ahead the March 2020 primary election.

Confirmed participants include candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, North Carolina Carolina Supreme Court and secretary of state.

President Donald Trump, Sen. Thom Tillis, Rep. Mark Walker and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest are included in the organization’s “representative participation” category.

The event, which runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., will have a cash bar and a suggested donation of $10 per person.

The biggest money-maker may be the gun raffle that’s being held the same night — the proceeds of which go to the Chatham County Republican Party.

According to the Chatham County GOP’s website, 100 tickets — at $50 per ticket — will be sold as part of the raffle. First prize in the gun raffle is a Ruger 5.56 assault-style rifle. The retail price for the Ruger is $799. Second prize is a Mossberg Persuader 12 gauge pump-action shotgun. The retail price on the shotgun is $484.

The rules on the raffle page state that the drawing will be held on Sept. 10 if all tickets are sold and you don’t need to be present to win.

Winners must pick up their guns in person with a valid photo ID at Deep River Sporting Clays in Sanford and winners must be over 18 years of age. The store “will process all background checks in compliance with all state and federal firearms laws.”

“Winners are solely responsible for the safe storage and operation of the firearms prizes” and the party “assumes no liability for prize winners’ compliance with state and federal laws, nor for the safe storage and operation of the firearms,” the gun raffle literature states.

