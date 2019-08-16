Chatham County GOP to cancel planned gun raffle

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chatham County GOP raffle scheduled to happen at a 2020 candidate forum in September has been canceled.

The candidate forum was scheduled to be held Sept. 10 at the Barn at Fearrington Village.

Fearrington Village has since told the Chatham County Republican Party that the gun raffle can not proceed at the venue.

According to a spokesperson for Fearrington Village, they were not aware of the raffle until reading an article on CBS 17.

The forum allows voters to hear from more than a dozen candidates for statewide office ahead the March 2020 primary election.

President Donald Trump, Sen. Thom Tillis, Rep. Mark Walker and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest are included in the organization’s “representative participation” category.

Officials told the Chatham County GOP that the forum can continue, just without the gun raffle. Organizers planned on raffling off an assault-style rifle and pump-action shotgun during the event.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now