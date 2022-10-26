PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Electric-vehicle drivers will be able to find charging stations in Chatham County with a new mapping tool.

The county said it developed the tool because drivers were experiencing “large discrepancies in EV station info” when using popular apps or websites.

“From broken chargers and inaccurate locations to outdated pricing, finding consistent and up-to-date information can be a challenge for EV drivers in the county,” the county stated in a news release.

A team of staff members from the Environmental Quality, Geographic Information Systems, and Planning Departments developed the Chatham County EV Charging Station Finder which is now available for community members.

The web-based map has information such as exact location and nearby landmarks, photos, price, charging capacity, number and type of plugs, and station network. The tool can open a station’s location in Google Maps to assist in navigation.

To ensure the the finder remains up to date, the map includes an online form where users can report a damaged station, or the location of a new charger not yet included.

“With climate change posing major threats to our region, and with funding becoming more available to local governments for improving electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the Chatham County EV Charging Station Finder is just one step of many that Chatham County is taking to make sustainable alternatives accessible for our community,” said Brandon Dawson with the Chatham County Planning Department.