Chatham County hazardous waste disposal and medicine take-back event set for Saturday

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – If you live in Chatham County and you need to dispose of any hazardous waste or medicine, you’re in luck.

The June Household Hazardous Waste event will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chatham County Solid Waste & Recycling Main Facility in Pittsboro.

The event makes it easier for residents to dispose of their hazardous materials in a safe manner. If you plan to show up on Saturday you will need a North Carolina driver’s license with your current address.

The event is only for households. Businesses will not be allowed to dispose of any hazardous waste.

The county accepts items such as oil-based paints, solvents, stains, bleach, aerosols, cleaners, pesticides, brake fluid, fluorescent light bulbs, propane tanks, and more. For a complete list, visit the Household Hazardous Waste webpage or contact the Solid Waste & Recycling Division at 919-542-5516.

Latex paint, which is only hazardous when in liquid form, will also be accepted but it must be dried out first.

The sheriff’s office will also be on hand for the medicine take-back portion of the event. No needles, sharps, or liquids will be accepted.

The Chatham County Solid Waste & Recycling Main Facility is located at 28 County Services Road in Pittsboro.