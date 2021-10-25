Chatham County high school student killed in weekend crash, second student critically injured

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One Chatham County high school student was killed and another critically injured when they were involved in a crash over the weekend in Pittsboro, according to a Chatham County Schools spokesperson.

Bryan Vilchis, an 18-year-old junior at Northwood High School, died in the crash. The second student was critically injured in the crash. That student has been identified as sophomore Desmond Patterson, 16.

The wreck occurred Saturday night on Old Graham Road.

Vilchis played football at Northwood in his first two years at the school, officials said.

“My heart aches for these families,” Superintendent Dr. Anthony Jackson said. “We mourn with the Northwood community the loss of a vibrant young life.”

Social workers and counselors are being made available at Northwood High School in order to support students and staff.

Northwood Principal Bradford Walston said, “These young men are part of our school family.”

Walston went on to say that, “Our hearts are with their families during this incredibly difficult time. We want to support them and support our students through this.”

No further information was made available.