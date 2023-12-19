PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Chatham County court officials, probation officers, lawyers, and more got a feel on Tuesday for what it’s like to re-enter society after being in prison or jail.

“Some individuals have been away from their family for a lengthy period of time, so they’re going to have to rebuild everything,” Renita Foxx with Chatham County Courts said.

It was hosted in part by the county and the United States Attorney’s Office. One U.S. Attorney called it smart crime reduction.

“Many of these folks have come from underserved communities, education deficits, they have employment deficits,” Robert Lang, with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Participants in the simulation were given an ID and then had to take on that role for the day. Some were given roles of a person experiencing homelessness after being released, some were given roles of a person re-entering society after a decade behind bars, some given roles of a person trying to get a job with no documentation.

“They can’t get a job without ID, they can’t apply for benefits or food stamps or social services without ID,” Foxx said.

Organizers say when participants see how challenging it is, they can better understand the need for more funding and resources for re-entry services, something the county and other organizers have been pushing for. They say it’s all to help people stay out of prison and in a community that supports them.

“This is redemption, people have done their time,” Lang said. “People can redeem themselves and people can change.”