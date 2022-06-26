PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County officials are warning dog owners about water conditions in Jordan Lake after a report of dogs dying following visits to the lake this weekend.

Chatham County Public Health Department said there were reports of dogs becoming ill and dying after visiting the Farrington Boat Launch on Jordan Lake on Saturday.

The health department shared a graphic with images of water they said dog owners should avoid.

Dog owners should also keep their pets away from water that looks like “spilled paint” or appears green, blue, red or brown, officials said.

Water with “surface scums, mats or films” should also be avoided, the health department said.

Chatham County officials said they have contacted the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Those agencies are investigating the potential causes of the sick dogs, officials said.