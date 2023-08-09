Soil collected from each of the sites where Chatham County residents were lynched. (Photo from Chatham County)

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Library is now the permanent home to a display memorializing six people who were lynched in Chatham County between 1885 and 1921.

The display includes six jars of soil that were collected from each of the known lynching sites in Chatham County.

The memorial was created in a partnership with the Community Remembrance Coalition-Chatham, who provided the soil and the biographies of the victims.

(Photo from Chatham County Library)

The soil came from the sites where Eugene Daniel, Harriet Finch, Jerry Finch, Lee Tyson, John Pattishall and Henry Jones were lynched between 1885 and 1921.

The memorial also includes documents such as the Congressional acknowledgement of the victims.