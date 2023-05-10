PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have accused a Chatham County man of sex crimes against a child in his family.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Charles Phillip Trotter, 46, of Bear Creek faces seven charges that include indecent liberties with a child and sexual battery along with several drug charges.

He was issued a $150,000 secured bond and is due in court May 15.

Deputies say they received a report Feb. 20 that Trotter molested the child and used his cellphone to record the juvenile in a bathroom.

They used a search warrant to seize the phone, and conducted a medical evaluation on the child before charging Trotter, deputies said.

When investigators searched his house May 1, they say they found a felony amount of marijuana — leading to charges of manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for drugs and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.