PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chatham County man has been charged with kidnapping and a sex offense involving a 16-year-old girl with intellectual disabilities.

On June 9, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing teen girl who was later found by her grandparents in the New Hill area walking home.

The girl later revealed she had been with a former neighbor, identified as Jeffrey Edward Trujillo, 50, of 7685 Old U.S. 1, New Hill.

She told deputies that Trujillo had contacted her, asking to pick her up, and later showed up at her grandparents’ home where he coerced her into leaving with him, according to the sheriff’s office. He then took her to another location, where she was sexually assaulted before he dropped her off at another location in New Hill.

An exam by a sexual assault nurse examiner and a child medical evaluation were conducted on the victim, and a search warrant was obtained for Trujillo’s telephone records. Those records showed his locations to be consistent with picking up the girl at her grandparents’ home and driving to the other locations, corroborating the victim’s account, the sheriff’s office said.

On Monday, Trujillo was arrested and charged with felony first-degree kidnapping, felony second-degree forcible sexual offense, and felony crime against nature.

He was issued a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on Aug. 28.