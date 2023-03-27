PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chatham County woman was arrested for human trafficking and creating child pornography, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 2, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible sexual abuse against minors. Investigators learned that two children were victims, and the suspect had created child pornographic photos and videos and participated in selling “obscene” material.

The sheriff’s office said on March 17, Amanda Marie Pyles, 35, of Goldston, was arrested for human trafficking, sexual servitude, first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, disseminate obscenity and child abuse.

She received a $500,000 secured bond and will appear in court on April 24.

The sheriff’s office said another person, 61-year-old Rusty Lane Elkins, of Goldston, was charged on Feb. 8 in connection with Pyles.

Investigators were helped by the State Bureau of Investigation and found that Elkins produced, possessed and duplicated child pornography.

He was charged with first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of second degree exploitation of a minor, three counts of first degree statutory sex offense, three counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of crimes against nature and three counts of employing or permitting a minor to assist in the offense.

Elkins was issued a $1 million secured bond and appeared in court Feb. 27.