PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Public Health Department, in partnership with the UNC Health Chatham Maternity Care Center, is presenting free childbirth classes in September.

The classes will be held on four Saturdays — Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Sept. 23 and Oct. 7 — from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m in the Barry G. Wilkie Conference Room at Chatham Medical Plaza, located at 163 Medical Plaza Dr., Suite 140, in Siler City.

According to a release from the Chatham County Public Health Department, the no-cost classes will include materials from Lamaze International and Plumtree Baby. It will also include a tour of Chatham Hospital’s Maternity Care Center as well as a free postpartum visit from a nurse and social worker from the department following delivery.

This is the first time the department has offered childbirth classes since the 1990s, according to the release.

“As a native of Chatham County, I’m super excited to begin teaching childbirth classes in my community,” said Nicole Hanner, the Newborn Postpartum Home Visiting Program nurse for the Chatham County Public Health Department.

“We hope to empower our birthing community and support shared decision making throughout the birthing experience. These classes give women and their partners the time they need to learn about risk and benefits of options available before labor begins, and they give women the time and space they need to ask questions and address fears about childbirth,” Hanner added.

Those who want to participate can register by calling (919) 742-5641 or by filling out the form at www.chathamcountync.gov/childbirth.