PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Seasonal flu vaccines are now available from the Chatham County Public Health Department.

According to the department, vaccines are available for anyone six months and older at its clinic at 1000 S. Tenth Ave. in Siler City. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

The vaccines are available at no cost, but those who have health insurance should bring their information so their insurance can be billed.

The flu vaccine is one of the best tools against contracting influenza, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Vaccination has been shown to reduce the severity of illness in people who catch the flu as well as reduce the risk of hospitalization.

September and October are the best times to get vaccinated against the seasonal flu, the CDC says.

The health department said they are still waiting for the updated COVID-19 boosters and will offer them to the community once they’re available.