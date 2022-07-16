CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced that a mobile rabies vaccination unit will be in Chapel Hill on July 23.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office announced that rabies vaccines for dogs and cats will be offered for free in a mobile unit at Great Meadow Park in Chapel Hill from 9 a.m. until noon July 23.

(Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier during the event.

To pre-register, pet owners can visit this link to complete and submit a registration form. Pre-registration ends July 21. If a registration needs to be canceled, the department asks pet owners to call 919-542-7203.