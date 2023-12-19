PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were charged for a late November armed robbery, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anhelica Maria Mata, 24, and Shannon Terrell Brown, 38, both of the 1400 block of Goldston Carbonton Road, have been charged in this case, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Nov. 30, a victim planned to meet Mata. During the meet-up, the victim was assaulted by Brown.

The sheriff’s office said after the investigation, the sheriff’s office charged Brown with the following:

One count of felony conspiracy

One count of felony possession of firearm by a felon

One count of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon

One count of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

One count of felony burning personal property

One count of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun

Brown didn’t receive a bond and has a court date of Jan. 29 at the Chatham County District Court, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mata was charged with one count of felony conspiracy, and one count of felony aiding and abetting armed robbery.

Mata was issued a $40,000 secured bond and has a hearing at Chatham County District Court on Jan. 29.