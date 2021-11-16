Chatham County personal trainer facing multiple sex assault charges, sheriff’s office says

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chatham County personal trainer is facing multiple sex assault charges in connection with incidents that authorities say occurred between 2014 and this year.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is currently underway into a reported sexual assault that occurred at a home in the 1200-block of The Preserve Trail in Chapel Hill.

Officials said the property owner, Albert Karali, Jr., 62, “has been operating a personal business out of his home address for years” and two of his former clients have just “come forward to report being sexually victimized by Karali at his residence between 2014 and 2021.”

Karali has now been charged with two counts of felony second-degree forcible sex offense, two counts of sexual battery, and two counts of practicing massage therapy without a license.

The sheriff’s office said that the investigation is ongoing “as authorities attempt to gather more details about Karali’s business and his interactions with clients.”

“At this time, we cannot rule out the existence of other victims,” said Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Sara Pack. “We encourage anyone with information about Karali or his alleged sexual misconduct to contact investigators immediately. If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse or assault, we implore you to call 919-542-2911 to speak with an investigator and file a report as soon as possible.”

Karali was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court on Wednesday.