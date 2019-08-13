Chatham County restaurant has social media disabled after receiving racist letter

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Siler City restaurant says it had its social media pages disabled. This happened just days after A&I’s Chicken Shack said it had received hate mail. The letter told the minority-owned business owners to leave town.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said it is trying to determine who sent that racist letter.

A&I’s Chicken Shack said their Facebook and Instagram accounts had been disabled late Monday afternoon.

“That’s kind of our customer base, our social media,” Andre Chaney, the co-owner of A&I’s said.

Chaney told CBS 17 he’d been using social media to communicate with his customers since they opened less than a month ago.

“This is our business Facebook when we log into it this is what it says,” Chaney said.

CBS 17 reported Wednesday that Chaney received a letter in the mail. It included numerous racial slurs and urged the minority business owners to leave town or “we will help you.”

It was signed White Nationalists. Chaney and his partner took to social media.

“We were really just trying to send a message to the person that sent this to us and say we’re not leaving. We’re not going anywhere,” he said.

Since the letter arrived, Chaney said the number of customers has tripled. They ran out of food Sunday. He said its a little overwhelming.

“We want to go back to before we got this letter. Because we had our small town feel. You know hometown customers that came in. We had our daily people that came in,” Chaney said.

He’s grateful for the support, like the person who drove from Garner and left this note, saying they’re loved.

Chaney hopes the controversy dies down and that their social media accounts are restored.

“You’re taking away our freedom of speech. You’re taking away our customers’ freedom of speech,” Chaney said.

