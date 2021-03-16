Chatham County resuming late fees and cutoffs for water bills

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Water Utility says it will resume issuing late fees for water services beginning in April.

The county says if any associated late fees are not paid, or if payment plan options have not been arranged by the end of April, water service will be shut off in May.

Chatham County Water Utility resumed sending bills to its customers at the end of February after the processing of water bills was interrupted due to the County’s cyber incident in October 2020. The water bills covered the November 2020 through February 2021 billing cycles. These bills are due March 25, according to the county.

To reduce the impact of receiving a larger than normal bill, customers were charged at the lowest tiered rate. If customers have difficulty paying their bills, they can discuss payment plan options by calling 919-542-8270.

The county is now accepting water connection applications and water payments at its new location, 192 West Street, Pittsboro (formerly SunTrust Bank). The new location offers the public access to a night deposit box and drive-thru payment service. Drive-thru hours are Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Vehicles should access the drive-thru from Rectory Street. Residents may also pay their bills through the online payment portal here.

In-person payments and water utility applications can be made by appointment only. Residents may call 919-542-8270 for Water Utility billing inquiries.