Chatham County school leaders approve transition to making masks optional

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — As some school boards are looking to relax mask rules, the Chatham County Board of Education voted Monday to begin a transition to optional masking amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Moore County School leaders voted overwhelmingly Monday night to make mask-wearing in schools optional immediately.

Earlier Monday, the Johnston County School Board held a special meeting and decided to get rid of the limitations they had placed around the mask-optional decision that goes into effect on Feb. 21.

Edgecombe County school leaders decided Monday to wait two weeks before making a change.

State rules require school districts to review the mask rules monthly.

Monday, the Chatham County Board of Education voted 5-0 effective Tuesday that athletes will not be required to wear masks during sporting events.

Officials said they will not make masks optional until around March 7.

The board approved the framework for a shift to optional masking by a 3-2 vote.

“The board will have a called meeting prior to March 7 to review data available and affirm and authorize next steps,” a news release from Chatham County Schools said.