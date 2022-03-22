PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A day after Chatham County Schools wrapped up an investigation into a mock slave auction at a school, parents, district leaders, and community members talked about race.

“People are hurting in our community. Children are hurting,” said Karinda Roebuck, with CORE (Chatham Organizing for Racial Equity), which hosted the event Tuesday.

After a Chatham County mother came forward saying her son experienced a mock slave auction at school, the superintendent apologized and the school district updated its policies.

But community organizers say conversation is vital when it comes to healing.

At some points during Tuesday’s event, more than 120 people logged onto the webinar focused on talking to children about racism. Parents, school leaders, and teachers got advice from experts about how to talk about specific situations and how to introduce the topics of race and racism to young children.

“Our kids are formulating these ideas whether we talk about it, whether we are ready or not,” Roebuck said.

Experts recommended books and suggested ways to open discussions, such as asking children about their feelings.

“Being able to provide an opportunity for kids to engage in a conversation with you as a parent is important,” said Roebuck. “So that we know where they are, where they’re headed to guide that process with them.”