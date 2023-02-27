PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — With higher participation and more funds raised than ever before, it’s safe to say the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office’s annual polar plunge event was a chilling success.

A total of 15 teams, made up of 125 people, were cheered on as they made the icy leap into Jordan Lake Saturday morning.

Their reason for taking part in the daring adventure? To raise awareness and money for the Special Olympics of North Carolina.

“Our goal was to raise money for an amazing cause, and our sponsors and Polar Plungers definitely delivered above and beyond our goal,” said Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Special Olympics Coordinator, Chris Cooper.

In all, the day turned into a massive donation of more than $23,000 for the state’s Special Olympics program.

Plunging into cold water in late February is a bracing, but rewarding experience. A total of 125 participants took Saturday’s plunge. (Courtesy Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office)

A young Polar Plunger makes a beeline back to shore after encountering Seaforth Beach’s cold water temperatures. (Courtesy Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Mike Roberson, his wife Annette, and NC Special Olympian Dani Kinert take their initial steps toward the chilly water. (Courtesy Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Mike Roberson, his wife Annette, and NC Special Olympian set the pace for the remaining 122 plungers Saturday morning. (Courtesy Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Excited to take the plunge into chilly Jordan Lake, spirited plungers assembled for a pre-plunge group photo. (Courtesy Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Event sponsor Mark Jacobson Toyota also sent a team to take the plunge. (Courtesy Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Saturday’s oldest Polar Plunge participant was Andres Perez, 65, shown pre-plunge with Sheriff Mike Roberson. (Courtesy Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Mike Roberson congratulates the Chatham Chillers, winners of the Best Team Costume award. (Courtesy Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office)

With the disappearance of the spring-like weather late last week, Saturday’s air temperature hovered around the 50-degree mark. The water, officials with the sheriff’s office said, was no warmer.

Joining the rest of the polar plungers was Special Olympics NC Athlete and loyal supporter Dani Kinert.

Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson and his wife Annette were joined by Kinert in being the first team in the water.

“This is one of our most fun events and one of our most important because it helps makes Special Olympics events possible not just here in Chatham County but throughout the state,”

said Sheriff Roberson. “This is a real community event. This isn’t the Sheriff’s Office raising money. This is the community raising money.”