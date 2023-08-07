MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim who drowned while boating and swimming Sunday at Jordan Lake.

According to a news release, the victim was 73-year-old Donald Semler of San Antonio, TX.

Semler, who authorities say was in the area visiting family in Holly Springs, was swimming in the lake near Poe’s Ridge Boat Ramp, where his boat was located. Members of the group he was with lost sight of him sometime during the afternoon.

In addition to Chatham County deputies, other responding agencies included the N.C. Wildlife Commission, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chatham County Emergency Management, Moncure Fire Department and Lee County Emergency Services.

The sheriff’s office said the drowning is not suspicious.