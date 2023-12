SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Highway Patrol is needing the public’s help with information regarding a collision, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

A vehicle crash happened at U.S. 64 in the area of Bowers Store Road on Saturday night.

Now the sheriff’s office is looking for a 2020 or newer Chevy/GMC 2500 that’s missing a passenger-side mirror.

The sheriff’s office said anyone with any information is urged to contact the N.C. Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500.