Chatham County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 88-year-old Chapel Hill man

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 88-year-old man who went missing Wednesday morning in Chapel Hill.

Thomas Kelly, of Chapel Hill, was reported missing by his wife just after 4 a.m. today. According to the sheriff’s office, she woke up and realized that her husband was gone and then “called 911 out of concern” for his safety.

Officials said that Kelly’s wife told them her husband is “typically an early riser” and is known to frequent the area of Governors Drive with her.

Authorities are currently focusing their search on the area near the Food Lion on Governors Drive.

Kelly usually wears khaki pants and may be wearing a blue raincoat today, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials did not say if they believe Kelly may be in danger or if he has any cognitive impairments.