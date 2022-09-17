PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that they will be hosting a golf tournament to benefit the Special Olympics of North Carolina.

The fifth annual tournament will be held at the Governors Club in Chapel Hill on Oct. 3.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the event has raised more than $1 million for Special Olympics. All of the funds raised from the event will be sent to Special Olympics North Carolina. The funds will support the athletes as they prepare for the games.

(Photo from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

Applications and fees for the tournament must be submitted by Sept. 30. If you wish to be an Event Sponsor or Tee Sponsor, please contact Captain Chris Cooper at 919-545-8189 or by email at chris.cooper@chathamsheriff.com for more information.

Click here to register.