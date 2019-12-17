Chatham County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam involving phony deputies

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Monday that a phone scam is targeting the county’s residents. The callers pretend to be deputies, according to a news release.

The scammers oftentimes urge people to pay money to avoid charges or jail time, the release said.

People who called the number were greeted by a reassuring message saying they reached the sheriff’s office non-emergency line. It gave people the opportunity to press a number for certain operations, like filing a report. All the options would forward the caller to a voicemail line, the release said.

“The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office will never contact you by phone to request money to avoid criminal charges,” said fraud investigator Mike Copeland. “This is a common scam that impacts many jurisdictions, but this one is particularly elaborate and has already snared several victims.”

The scheme relies upon an emotional response, Copeland added. He encourages those who get a call like this to hang up.

“It’s jolting when you have unsuspecting victims approaching deputies to ask how to make a payment,” said Lt. Sara Pack.

Anyone who has been targeted by a scam like this is asked to call authorities.

