PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — If you live in Chatham County, you’ll have the chance to get your personal documents shredded for free.

Chatham County Solid Waste & Recycling is holding a free document shredding event, and residents can bring up to three boxes or bags of documents from their household to be shredded, officials said.

Before bringing the documents to be shredded. all papers must be removed from folders. CDs and tapes will not be accepted.

This event is only for residents. Businesses are not allowed to take part.

The document-shredding event is happening on April 15 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Main Facility at 28 County Services Road in Pittsboro.

