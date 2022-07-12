SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Items that had been pawned that matched stolen articles from a string of break-ins led to the identification and arrest of Tina Marie Beers, 38, of Siler City, deputies said.

A release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said the break-ins occurred between September 2021 and May of this year. So far, Beers has been tied to more than half-a-dozen home break-ins on Star Ranch Road, Sante Fe Circle, Siler City Snow Camp Road, Crystal Lane and Dan Henry Siler Road in Siler City.

Investigators discovered that Beers had pawned items reported stolen by victims in two separate cases, the release said, which led them to execute a search warrant at her home.

“A trove of stolen goods” is what investigators report finding at her home in the 300 block of N. Dogwood Avenue.

The search turned up mulitple pieces of jewelry, perfume, clothes, shoes and bags related to other break-in cases, the release said.

Beers was given a $75,000 secured bond and has been charged with:

7 counts of felony breaking and entering;

7 counts of felony larceny;

7 counts of felony possession of stolen goods/property;

4 counts of injury to real property.

She is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on July 18.