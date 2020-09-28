Chatham County woman dies after being pulled from the ocean in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Officials have identified the swimmer who died after being pulled from the ocean in Surf City Saturday afternoon.
According to a news release from the Surf City Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to Beach Access #8 in the 1200 block of North Shore Drive at around 12:38 p.m. after receiving reports of a swimmer who was in distress.
When Ocean Rescue arrived at the scene, they found bystanders attending to the victim — later identified as Kimberly Sabbagh, 44, of Bear Creek — in the water.
Rescue personnel removed the Sabbagh from the ocean and started live-saving measures, however, she did not survive.
No other details have been released.
