Chatham County woman wins $410,426 on $1 lottery ticket

A Chatham County woman cashed in on more than $400,000 in North Carolina’s Cash 5 jackpot from June. (Raleigh News & Observer)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Chatham County woman tried her hand at the Cash 5 jackpot and cashed in with her $1 ticket.

Candace Burke of Moncure took home the $410,426 prize from the June 4 drawing that she collected on Thursday. After taxes she collected a grand total of $290,386.

Burke purchased her ticket from the Crescent Commons Harris Teeter on Kildaire Farm Road in Cary.

Carolina Cash 5 drawings are held nightly and the jackpot for tonight’s drawing currently sits at $126,000.

The Cash 5 game is one of four North Carolina lottery games that is available to be played with a hand-held ticket and on the lottery’s website with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

