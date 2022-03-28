PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chatham County Library is changing the hours its Goldston Branch will be open.

The library branch will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays, officials stated in a release.

According to a release, the location’s hours will be:

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Officials stated with the new schedule, the library will be open an additional nine hours during the week.

“The library has reviewed the number of visitors at the Goldston Library on Saturdays, and it is quite low,” said Chatham County Library Director Linda Clarke. “We also noted that many people use their lunch hours for errands and would knock on the door when it was closed during lunch on weekdays.”

Officials said the Chatham County Public Libraries two other locations in Pittsboro and Siler City will remain open on Saturdays.

The new hours to the Goldston Branch take effect on April 1, officials said.