Check-cashing scam could allow crooks access to your bank account, Roxboro police warn

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Roxboro police issued a warning Thursday about a check-cashing scam brought to their attention.

The police department said on Facebook that a resident provided a copy of an attempted scam. The letter was sent to the person with a reimbursement check for $10. It came from “Book Marketing Services” and said the person overpaid on an item recently ordered.

“Once deposited, the scammers may gain access to your account,” the department warned.

Police said people should never cash checks from businesses they don’t conduct business with or are not anticipating a refund from.

Anyone who has received a similar check and deposited it should follow up with their bank in case of fraud.

“Please educate loved ones, seniors, and others who do not have social media,” the department wrote.