Child, 3 others critically injured in drive-by shooting in Halifax County, police say

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people, including a child, are in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Halifax County, authorities said.

Scotland Neck police responded to 13th and Greenwood streets around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. They said the suspect appeared to have used an assault rifle in a drive-by shooting.

The four victims were taken to Pitt Memorial Hospital.

The suspect vehicle is a white Dodge Charger with a spoiler, police said.

While authorities were investigating the shooting in Scotland Neck, another shooting was reported along N.C. 903 on the other side of Hobgood Road. Police believe the same suspect vehicle was involved in that shooting.

CBS 17 has a crew in Halifax County and will update this story as more information is released.

