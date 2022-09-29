ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The mother of a 4-year-old boy who was shot in a Roanoke Rapids parking lot and a Halifax County man have been arrested on child abuse charges, police say.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said Thursday that the boy’s mother — Christlimiahan Hauter, 25, of near Henderson — and Torey Richardson, 30, of near Roanoke Rapids, are both charged with felony child abuse and obstruction of justice.

Police say they each received $25,000 bonds.

The relationship between Richardson and either Hauter or the child was not immediately clear.

The arrests came as more detailed emerged from the Tuesday afternoon incident that resulted in the child being airlifted to a hospital in Greenville for further treatment of the gunshot wound to his left arm.

Police said Thursday morning that his condition was stable, and clarified that he is 4 years old after previously saying he is 5.

Police responding to a call notifying them of a disturbance in the T-Mobile parking lot, where Hauter pulled the child from a white vehicle.

Police were told witnesses could see blood, and say Richardson came out of the cellphone store and drove Hauter and child away. After discovering bloody clothing in the parking lot they found Hauter and Richardson at ECU North Hospital.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the city’s police department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.